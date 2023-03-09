Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Thursday
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale, 500 Good St., Houtzdale.
Friday
Take-out Lenten fish dinners, 4-6:30 p.m. Osceola Mills Firehall, 140 Curtin St., Osceola Mills. Cost is $12 per meal for a choice of baked fish, fried fish or fish and chips. Local delivery is available by calling Columbia Volunteer Fire Co. at 814-339-5046.
Saturday
Benefit breakfast, 7-10 a.m., Osceola Masonic Lodge No. 515 Free and Accepted Masons, corner of Coal and Lingle streets, Osceola Mills. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit cancer patient Monica Chincharik.
Maple sugaring program, 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Parker Dam State Park, Penfield. Participants should meet at the park’s Sugar Shack near Pavilion No. 7, just past Cabin Road in the day-use area.
Sunday
Annual St. Patrick’s Day drive-through dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Glendale Vol. Fire Dept. firehall, 936 Water St., Coalport. The cost is $12 for a choice of ham or turkey dinner with all the trimmings.
Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. or until sold out, Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386. Cost is $10, per person, for the meal that includes ham, eggs, hash browns, toast, juice and coffee.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
The deadline for events to be submitted for the upcoming week is Friday at noon. Events can be delivered in person during regular business hours or emailed anytime to news@theprogressnews.com.