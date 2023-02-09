Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Ramey UMC, 411 Main St., Ramey.
Friday
Kitchen open Friday through Sunday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post No. 8386, Frenchville, 4-8 p.m. Take out is available. The public is welcome.
Saturday
Benefit breakfast, 7-10 a.m., Osceola Masonic Lodge No. 515, corner of Lingle and Coal streets, Osceola Mills. Adults, $10 and children, age 12 and younger, $5. Proceeds benefit Mike Clabough to help with medical bills and expenses.
Sunday
Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. or sold out,VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386. Cost is $10 for the meal that includes bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns, toast, coffee and juice. The public is welcome.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
———
The deadline for events to be submitted for the upcoming week is Friday at noon. Events can be delivered in person during regular business hours or emailed anytime to news@theprogressnews.com.