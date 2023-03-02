Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Thursday
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale, 500 Good St., Houtzdale.
Friday
Take-out Lenten fish dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Osceola Mills Firehall, 140 Curtin St., Osceola Mills. Cost is $12 per meal for a choice of baked fish, fried fish or fish and chips. Local delivery is available by calling Columbia Volunteer Fire Co. at 814-339-5046.
Saturday
Drive-through pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m., CenClear office, 1633 Philipsburg-Bigler Hwy., Philipsburg. Tickets are $6 each for the meal that includes three pancakes, three sausage links and orange juices. Advance tickets can be purchased from Philipsburg Kiwanis members, at the CenClear office or the day of the meal, if tickets are still available.
Sunday
Boneless pork chop dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mountain Top Fire Station, Sandy Ridge. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children for the meal that includes a boneless pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, a side dish, roll and dessert. Meals may be eaten in or taken out. Local delivery is available by calling 814-342-5014.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
