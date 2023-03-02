Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.