Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
Thursday
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale, 500 Good St., Houtzdale.
Saturday
Rabies clinic, 10 a.m. to noon, Houtzdale-Ramey EMS Building, 816 Elizabeth St., Houtzdale. The cost is $15 per vaccination. For information call 814-378-8622.
Sunday
Benefit spaghetti dinner, 50/50 raffle and basket auction, 4-7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 1525 VFW Rd., Frenchville. The dinner tickets are $10 each. Reservations are required by calling 814-547-1569. Benefits the Farmery family whose home was destroyed in a fire.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
