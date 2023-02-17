Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Ramey UMC, 411 Main St., Ramey.
Sunday
Bingo, Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post 842, Doors open at 1 p.m., First game at 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for 12 games. Additional cards and specials can be purchased separately. Light snacks provided, Drinks may be purchased at the bar. Tickets are available at the VFW or by calling 814-577-0577.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
———
The deadline for events to be submitted for the upcoming week is Friday at noon. Events can be delivered in person during regular business hours or emailed anytime to news@theprogressnews.com.