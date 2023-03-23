Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
Thursday
Real estate buying open house, 5-7 p.m., Moena’s Restaurant, 215 E. Market St., Clearfield. Potential homebuyers can visit various stations staffed by professionals who will answer questions on various topics related to purchasing a home. Sponsored by River’s Edge Realty LLC. Light refreshments will be served.
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale, 500 Good St., Houtzdale.
Friday
Take-out Lenten fish dinners, 4-6:30 p.m., Osceola Mills Firehall, 140 Curtin St., Osceola Mills. Cost is $12 per meal for a choice of baked fish, fried fish or fish and chips. Local delivery is available by calling Columbia Volunteer Fire Co. at 814-339-5046.
Saturday
Easter celebration for kids age infant to 12, 1 p.m., Mahaffey Firehall, 958 Market St., Mahaffey. Crafts, snacks, baskets, raffles and a 50/50.
Children’s Easter egg hunt, 1-3 p.m., Grampian CenClear Preschool Center, 178 Walltown Rd., Grampian. The Easter bunny will attend. There will be crafts, snacks and a piñata raffle in addition to egg hunts for children.
Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 1525 VFW Rd., Frenchville. Kids, age infant to 12 are welcome to find eggs. The Easter Bunny will attend. The event will be held rain or shine.
Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., VFW Robert Ferguson Post 842, Curwensville. Hunt is open to children age infant to 12.
Sunday
Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386. Cost is $10 for the meal that includes eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage patties or sausage gravy, choice of toast, biscuit or waffle, coffee or tea and juice.
Roast beef dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Glen Hope Firehall, 48 Pine St., Glen Hope. Dinners are $12 each and can be eaten in or taken out by drive-through. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, applesauce, roll and dessert.
Ham dinner, noon to 3 p.m., Chester Hill Hose Co., 302 Walton St., Philipsburg. Cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and younger. Meals may be eaten in or taken out.
Stuffed chicken breast dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or sold out, Mountain Top Fire Co., 392 State St., Sandy Ridge. Adults are $12 each and children’s portion, $6 each, for the meal that includes stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, a side, roll and dessert.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
