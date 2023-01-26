Tuesday
Show and tell night sponsored by Curwensville Area Historical Society, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s maker space. Local residents are invited to share their family history or the Curwensville area’s history or bring artifacts to be recorded in kept in the society’s archives.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Ramey UMC, 411 Main St., Ramey.
Saturday
Winter Winefest IV, sponsored by Glendale School District Education Association. Two sessions, noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m., Glendale Firehall, Coalport. Advance tickets, $15, include samples from five local wineries. There will also be raffle tickets and food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Glendale School District students.
Sunday
Roast beef dinner, Glen Hope Firehall, 48 Pine St., Glen Hope, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or sold out. Meals are $12 each and are available for dining in or take out. Menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, applesauce, roll and dessert.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
———
The deadline for events to be submitted for the upcoming week is Friday at noon. Events can be delivered in person during regular business hours or emailed anytime to news@theprogressnews.com.