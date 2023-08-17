Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
Saturday
Kid’s Fun Day at the Rocks, Bilger’s Rocks, 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kid’s games, scavenger hunt and a special program by local emergency services providers, “Do Not Be Afraid: We Are Here to Help You”.
Sanborn Picnic, 4665 Sunburn St., Houtzdale. Turkey dinner will be served beginning at noon. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children age five to 12; and $1 for children age four and younger. The concession stand will be open. There will be music throughout the day, bingo, a basket auction and a silent auction.
