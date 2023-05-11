Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
Thursday
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale, 500 Good St., Houtzdale.
Saturday
Armed Forces Awareness Day observance, 11 a.m., Vietnam War Memorial, Riverwalk, Clearfield.
Rummage on the Ridge, yard sale, flea market and vendors, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Harmony Grange, 5386 Ridge Rd., Westover. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Spring Hunt XI pig roast and gun raffle, 4-8 p.m., Glen Hope Park. Tickets are $20 and include all-you-can-eat food and 20 drawings for cash or guns. Event sponsored by Glen Hope and Glendale fire departments.
Sunday
Spaghetti dinner, noon to 3 p.m., Girard Grange, 5478 Gillingham Rd., Frenchville. Tickets are $10 for the meal that includes spaghetti, two meatballs, salad, roll, pie and beverage. Meals may be eaten in or taken out. Call 814-263-4175 to reserve tickets.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
———
The deadline for events to be submitted for the upcoming week is Friday at noon. Events can be delivered in person during regular business hours or emailed anytime to news@theprogressnews.com.