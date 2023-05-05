Tuesday
Blood drive, 12:30-6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 1525 VFW Rd., Frenchville. Donors can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling Susan at 814-263-4305. Walk-ins are welcome.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
Thursday
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale, 500 Good St., Houtzdale.
Saturday
Christopher’s Kitchen benefit, 20 vendors including food, crafts and small businesses, Morris Township Rec Center. Non-perishable food donations are also being accepted for Christopher’s Kitchen including individual snacks and drinks.
Sunday
Turkey dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or sold out, Mountain Top Fire Co., Sandy Ridge. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children for the meal that includes turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, vegetable, roll and dessert. Meals may be eaten in or taken out. Local delivery available by calling 814-342-5014.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
———
The deadline for events to be submitted for the upcoming week is Friday at noon. Events can be delivered in person during regular business hours or emailed anytime to news@theprogressnews.com.