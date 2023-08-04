Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
Friday
Third annual Upstage Music Festival, Friday and Saturday, Expo I building, Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park St., Clearfield. The festival will begin a 3:30 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m., Saturday. The festival features two stages and 37 local, regional and nationally known bands. Food, merchandise and alcohol vendors will be available on site. To purchase admission tickets or reserve a camping space visit the website, www.theupstagemusicfest.com.
Saturday
Take-out chicken barbecue dinner, 4-6 p.m., Centre Hill Grange, 71 Sington Rd., Morrisdale. The cost is $12 per meal.
Benefit food auction, 4 p.m., Hope Fire Co. recreation center, 500 N. Sixth St., Philipsburg. A truckload of frozen food, dry goods, miscellaneous merchandise and other items will be available for sale. A portion of the proceeds benefits the fire company. For information call Mike at 717-634-4535.
