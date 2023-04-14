Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
Thursday
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale, 500 Good St., Houtzdale.
Friday
Kitchen open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4-7 p.m.Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386. Menu and prices vary. The public is welcome.
Saturday
Chicken and waffle dinner, 4-6 p.m., Centre Hill Grange, 71 Sington Rd., Morrisdale. Meals are $12 and may be eaten in or taken out.
Curwensville and Grampian community cleanup, 9 a.m. Volunteers are needed. They should bring shovels, rakes, brooms, wheelbarrows and clippers and assemble at the Northwest Bank parking lot to pick up safety vests, work gloves and trash bags.
Pancake breakfast, 6-11 a.m., Grampian Firehall. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for children age 10 and younger for the meal that includes a choice of buttermilk or buckwheat pancakes, sausage, liverwurst, coffee and juice. Meals may be eaten or taken out. Proceeds benefit Grampian Lions Club’s community service projects.
Houtzdale litter pickup, 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed. Participants should register at the Houtzdale Borough Municipal Building, 704 Brisbin St., Houtzdale. Gloves, vests and trash bags will be provided.
Sunday
Benefit bingo, 2 p.m., VFW Robert Ferguson Post 842, 19 River St., Curwensville. Doors open at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 for 13 games. Light refreshments provided. Additional cards and specials available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
