Today
Resources to Empower, Support and Transform Kinship Families (REST) Kinship Family Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Parkside Community Center, 120 West Park Avenue, DuBois.
Tuesday
Harmony Grange Fair, Tuesday through Saturday, fairgrounds, 5386 Ridge Rd., Westover. Admission is free. Parking, $5 per vehicle.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 8 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Thursday
The Clearfield County Historical Society’s Kerr House Museum, 104 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Open Sundays and Thursdays through the end of October, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Pancake breakfast, Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport, 801 Airport Rd., Clearfield. 8 a.m. to noon, Adults, $7; and children, $3, sponsored by Experimental Aircraft Association No. 748
Recovery Day Celebration, noon to 4 p.m., Bilger’s Rocks, 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian. The event will celebrate health and wellness and include vendors and activities. A Stomp Out Cancer Jeep Rally will be held from 12:30-2 p.m.
Reliance Fire Co. No. 1 of Philipsburg, two-day scratch and dent sale. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sale is at former Baxter Built/CalFrac Building, 405 W. Presqiuesle St., Philipsburg.
