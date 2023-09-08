Tuesday
Night of remembrance, 6-8 p.m., Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield. Residents are invited to enjoy live music, speakers, resource displays and a memory vigil for those lost to addiction. The event is sponsored by Clearfield CTC, Gorentry, White Deer Run Treatment Network, PALS.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
Thursday
Disabilities support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Fresh Beginnings Behavioral Health Services, 8904 Clearfield Curwensville Hwy., Clearfield. Doors open at 6 p.m. Those with physical, hearing impairments, speech impairments, learning and visual disabilities are welcome. For additional information call 814-205-4077 or 814-592-5047 or email ckephart@freshbbhs.org.
Saturday
Corn hole tournament, noon, St. Francis School’s playground. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Cost is $25 per competitor or $50 per team. Fee includes a t-shirt and koozie for each member. Prizes will be awarded. Movie in the school’s cafeteria for children. Food will be available by Toda La Familia and Ice Dreams Ice Cream truck.
Spaghetti dinner, 4-7 p.m., Bilger’s Rocks, 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian. Meals may be eaten in or taken out. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children age four to 10. Children younger than four may be eat for free when accompanied by an adult. Proceeds benefit the park’s expenses.
———
The deadline for events to be submitted for the upcoming week is Friday at noon. Events can be delivered in person during regular business hours or emailed anytime to news@theprogressnews.com.