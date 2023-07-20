Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
Saturday
Free outdoor concert and decorated boat float, Prince Gallitzin State Park, 966 Marina Rd., Patton. Boat float is 5-6 p.m. in front of the marina. Winners will be announced prior to the concert. There is no fee to participate. The concert begins at 6 p.m. at Muskrat Beach. Bone Jacked will perform from 6-9 p.m. A food stand will be open.
