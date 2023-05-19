Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
Thursday
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale, 500 Good St., Houtzdale.
Friday
Wine Walk and Brew HaHa, downtown Philipsburg, 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and include a free glass. Must be 21 or older to participate. Local live entertainment featuring DJ Gigi and Zero Tolerance. For more information or to order tickets, www.welovephilipsburg.org.
Saturday
Wheels at the Lake, Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, 14 vehicle classes and nine motorcycle classes. Rain or shine. Registration, 9 a.m. to noon. $10 per entry. Judging noon to 3 p.m. Trophies presented at 3 p.m. Food trucks and vendors. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics of Clearfield County.
Sunday
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
