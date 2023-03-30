Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 814-290-8476.
WednesdayStuffed shells dinner, 5-7 p.m. or until sold out, Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville, Cost is $10 for the meal that includes stuffed shells, garlic bread, tossed salad and dessert. The public is welcome.
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 814-378-5444.
ThursdaySharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale, 500 Good St., Houtzdale.
FridayTake-out Lenten fish dinners, 4-6:30 p.m., Osceola Mills Firehall, 140 Curtin St., Osceola Mills. Cost is $12 per meal for a choice of baked fish, fried fish or fish and chips. Local delivery is available by calling Columbia Volunteer Fire Co. at 814-339-5046.
Saturday
Dance into Spring with the Moore Brothers, 8-11 p.m., The Smokehouse, Curwensville. Tickets are $12 per person and include light refreshments. There will be a cash bar and 50/50 and raffle tickets will be sold throughout the event.
SundayBingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
