Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Thursday
Sharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Ramey UMC, 411 Main St., Ramey.
Saturday
Benefit breakfast, 7-10 a.m., Osceola Masonic Lodge No. 515, intersection of Lingle and Coal streets, Osceola Mills. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit medical bills and expenses for Olive Albert, who is scheduled for open heart surgery.
Sunday
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. The public is welcome.
