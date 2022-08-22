FLINTON — Glendale students who were hoping to have their summer vacation extended because of delays in the district’s renovation project had their hopes dashed.
At a recent board meeting, Director Theo Sinclair inquired whether school would start on time because the renovation of the science labs was not finished by the completion date of Aug. 17. Sinclair said she was hearing rumors that students may be learning virtually because the work was not done.
Superintendent Sean Gildea assured Sinclair and the rest of the board that classes would start Wednesday, Aug. 24, no matter whether work on the labs wrapped up or not.
“A delay in the completion of the classrooms won’t delay the start of school,” Gildea said.
Maintenance Superintendent Charlie Chilcote said he was not making excuses for the company because it agreed to the completion date, but informed the board they experienced great difficulties getting items delivered on time.
“They are working the best they can. They might not be done by Aug. 17 but I think they will be finished by the start of school,” he explained.
High School Principal Brian Stacey said regardless of whether the rooms are completed, school would start on time.
“In short, we will make arrangements so school will start on time,” Stacey said.