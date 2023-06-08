BELLEFONTE — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson announced his staff will host constituent office hours on Thursday, June 15, in Clearfield.
Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS and others.
No appointments are necessary. Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government
Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.
In an effort to make constituents aware of staff office hours, please consider announcing this meeting for your viewers, readers and listeners.
Constituent hours run from noon to 3 p.m., and will take place at the office of state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria, on 315 E. Market St, Suite B.
While constituent hours take place at various locations in the 15th Congressional District throughout the year, constituents are always able to contact Thompson’s offices in Bellefonte and Oil City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.