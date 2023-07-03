COALPORT — At an unprecedented Sunday meeting, Coalport Borough Council accepted resignations from two council members.
Councilman Shawn Yingling, who chaired the meeting, read letters from Greg Spencer and Todd Spencer, both withdrawing from their seats on council.
Greg Spencer served as council’s president and Todd Spencer, vice president.
Greg Spencer noted in his letter he was resigning, effective June 15, because he recently moved from the borough. Greg Spencer was serving a term that expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Todd Spencer’s resignation, effective June 14, is because “(He) no longer has the time to continue in his current position.” Todd Spencer’s term on council concludes Dec. 31, 2025.
Their resignations were approved on motions from Councilman Rick Nardelli and Councilwoman LaDawn Yingling. The votes were unanimous.
The two men were appointed to council April 2022 by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman following a hearing in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas concerning filling four vacant positions on council.
A petition had been filed in March of that year by borough Mayor Margaret Maddalena, through her attorney Daniel J. Nelson of Philipsburg, who is now Coalport Borough’s solicitor, asking the court to fill four vacant council seats that were not filled through the general election process or resignations. Maddalena’s request was accompanied by a petition, signed by 24 registered electors of the borough, also requesting the court make appointments to the vacant positions.
Maddalena, who was not present at Sunday’s meeting, sent a letter thanking the two. It was read by Yingling.
In her communication, she thanked both of the Spencers for their service to council and the borough.
“They volunteered their time when council really needed them. We appreciate the time and effort they put into the position and the effort they both have put into the positions and their help to the taxpayers and council,” Maddalena wrote.
Council said it is accepting applications and letters of interest from eligible residents.
It has scheduled a business meeting for Sunday, July 16, at 1 p.m. when it hopes to make appointments to each seat.