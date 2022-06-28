Two people were killed and one was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona on Tuesday morning after two SUVs crashed head-on shortly before 10 a.m.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 9:52 a.m. to state Route 153/Crooked Sewer Road and Jericho Lane in Boggs Township.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that two persons were pronounced dead on scene. The names of the deceased were not being disclosed because the coroner’s office was still in the process of notifying the family.
Details of the crash were not immediately available, but officials on scene said the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions of Crooked Sewer Road at approximately 50 mph when for unknown reasons, one of the vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other head-on.
Emergency responders shut down the roadway at the intersection with Bucket Line Road after the crash for an unknown period of time. Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. assisted with the road closure.
Also assisting on scene were first responders from BJW Vol. Fire Co., Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 and Clearfield EMS.