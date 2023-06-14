LUTHERSBURG — A Clearfield man and woman have been jailed after they allegedly broke into a Luthersburg residence and one made threats with a handgun.
Justin Lee Blantz, 28, of Clearfield, is charged with criminal mischief –damaging property, a misdemeanor in the third degree; one first-degree felony count of burglary –overnight accommodation, no person present; criminal trespassing/simple trespass, a misdemeanor in the second degree; making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and is cited for disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office June 12. Blantz is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Reagan Paige Blazevich, 24, of Clearfield, is also charged with criminal trespassing/simple trespass, a second-degree misdemeanor; one first-degree felony count of burglary –overnight accommodation, no person present; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and is cited for disorderly conduct –engaging in fighting. Blazevich is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000.
According to court documents, state police in DuBois were dispatched to investigate an alleged burglary at a Luthersburg Rockton Road residence in Brady Township on June 8.
According to police, around 9 p.m., Blazevich and Blantz entered the residence without force.
While inside, they allegedly entered an upstairs bedroom and damaged a 42-inch flat-screen television. When exiting the residence, Blantz allegedly flashed a pistol at a 30-year-old man and threatened to shoot him. Blazevich and Blantz then fled the area in a maroon Chevrolet Colorado, prior to police arrival.
Blazevich was identified by the male resident of the home, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Both east and westbound lanes of Luthersburg Rockton Road were closed to traffic in the area of the incident for a short time, according to state police in DuBois.
Both Blazevich and Blantz’ preliminary hearings are set for June 30 at Meholick’s office.