DuBOIS — Two in Clearfield County have been jailed on assault charges following an alleged domestic incident that occurred in DuBois Aug. 17.

Vincent J. Lingenfelter, 27, of DuBois, is charged with two second-degree felony counts of strangulation – applying pressure to the throat or neck; aggravated assault – attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person; resisting arrest/other law enforcement; recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Aug. 18.

