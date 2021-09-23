Two events to be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, will benefit the Stevie Livergood Jr. Memorial Christmas Eve Dinner.
The dinner will be held Friday, Dec. 24 with details to be announced once they have been finalized.
A ride sponsored by the Clearfield American Legion Riders is open to any vehicle. Registration will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6, 210 S. Second St., Clearfield. The cost is $15 per vehicle.
The ride will begin at 12:30 p.m. It features four stops. The first will be at the Tyrone American Legion, the second at the Milesburg American Legion. The third at the Men Who Cook benefit at the Expo I building at the Clearfield Driving Park. The fourth stop is at The After Dark, Clearfield for the Dueling DJs contest.
The dueling DJs contest will begin at 8 p.m. Leroy Kent and Jody Bloom will take song requests at $1 each and donations to determine which can spin the best tunes.
Proceeds from both events will be used to help defray expenses for the dinner. Approximately 1,000 free meals are served on Christmas Eve to those who are down on their luck or are just looking for a tasty home-cooked meal with all the trimmings.
The all volunteer humanitarian effort is financed through generous contributions of food and finances that are also used to provide gifts to nearly 100 less fortunate children and baskets of food and presents to a number of disadvantage children.
Last year the dinner was named in memory of Steve and Kelly Livergood’s son, Stevie, who was killed in a traffic accident. The Livergoods, along with several friends, began the meal as a way of working through their grief.
For the first dinner in 1995, approximately 70 people received a meal and one family received Christmas gifts. The effort has become increasingly more substantial with enough food cooked and prepared to serve 1,000 meals. In 2020, 52 turkeys, 40 hams, 1,382 stuffing balls, 1,500 rolls with butter, 15 cases of potatoes, six cases each of corn and gravy were prepared and packaged.
The group also now, with the help of local firefighters and first responders delivers meals to various parts of Clearfield County — a practice that has been in place for several years.
The committee says the dinner is provided to those who have experienced personal setbacks through the loss of a job, a health issue or other tragedy or anyone who is looking for an opportunity to enjoy a delicious dinner.
“This is what Christmas is all about,” Livergood said.