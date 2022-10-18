CURWENSVILLE — A weekend full of seasonal fun can be had in Curwensville this weekend.
Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society will host a Spirits of the Past scavenger hunt Friday, Oct. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 7 p.m.
The family-friendly event includes a number of stops in the Curwensville area while searching for clues. The hunt will take approximately two hours to complete.The cost is a $5 donation per participant.
To register message the historical society through its Facebook Page or email President Jennifer Tubbs at jtubbs@curwensville.org.
Tubbs said, “The society is committed to preserving and protecting the history of the Curwensville area. We are working to continually update and maintain the Korb House Museum. We are fortunate that we have recently acquired new members who are really helping to revitalize and rejuvenate the organization. We always get great feedback from the community when we do our historical walks and tours. This time of the year lends itself very well to some of the darker parts of the local history.”
Participants should meet at the Curwensville United Methodist Church’s parking lot at 602 State St., Curwensville.
Proceeds benefit the historical society.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity, formerly the Curwensville Blueprints Community, will sponsor a fall festival at Curwensville’s Irvin Park.
Member Audrey Thomas said admission to the event is free.
“There will be fun for all ages,” she explained.
The festival will feature carnival-style games for younger kids. The cost for games is four for $1. A small prize can be be won at each game.
There will also be a costume contest for students of all ages. There is no fee to participate. Prizes will be awarded.
There will be more than 40 vendors set up, including a handful of food trucks. A few of the tables will be child-oriented crafts. The Curwensville Regional Development Corportion will also host a soup sale.
All proceeds will benefit Curwensville Regional Development Corp.
“The corporation is currently working on obtaining grants for Curwensville’s Streetscape project as well as a number of other development projects in the Curwensville area. Phase 3 of Irvin Park’s inclusive playground is financially complete, but there are always projects in development at Irvin Park, Curwensville Lake, Bilger’s Rocks and other local recreational areas,” Thomas said.
Applications for vendors and food trucks are still being accepted. Those interested should contact Lauren Holland at lholland@curwensville.org for an application.