CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Council has filled all of its vacant seats.
Michael Williams, who was on council last year, submitted a letter of interest. Aaron Bailey, 21, also submitted a letter.
In his letter, Bailey noted his construction experiences would be an asset to the borough. Council Harry Koptchak noted he knew Bailey and spoke in regard to his character.
Williams and Bailey were appointed and sworn in by Mayor Billy Carpenter.
In other business, council agreed the road crew should be able to keep its work schedule start time of 6 a.m., subject to change if needed.
The crew previously made the switch from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. in an effort to remove snow before schools began. By beginning at 6 a.m., the crew can stop earlier in the hot summer months.
The borough will be purchasing a new sweeper brush at a price of about $300, officials noted.
The borough will hold a hearing for an inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license for the proposed Snappy’s convenience store off Walton Street. The borough previously agreed to hold a hearing when the transfer was from Lawrence Township. The transfer is now from DuBois.
“We have to go through the same process, because it’s not the same license,” said Solicitor Dan Nelson. The borough will hold a hearing the day of their next meeting.
Council noted it cannot access its Facebook page, and the page was hacked. Members discussed potentially taking the page down.
Anyone seeking information about the borough, such as meeting times and eventually agendas, should visit the new website at https://www.chesterhillborough.com.