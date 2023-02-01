PHILIPSBURG — A local manufacturer sustained heavy losses after an early morning fire severely damaged the inside of the structure.
Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to Advanced Powder Products, 301 Enterprise Dr. in Rush Township, Centre County, at 2:50 a.m. for a building fire.
The first fire chief on scene advised emergency dispatch of a working commercial structure fire and requested a second alarm assignment for additional manpower.
According to Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. Chief John Huber, there was extensive interior fire and water damage to the inside of the structure, which was insured.
State Police Fire Marshal Griffith of the Lewisburg barracks examined the scene early Wednesday morning, and the preliminary indication is that the fire was accidental in nature, Huber said. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
The fire originated in the production building and did not spread to the others.
About 50 firefighters from two counties battled the blaze. They were on scene about four hours.
One APP employee received an injury and was treated on scene by Moshannon Valley EMS.
Assisting Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police on scene were emergency responders from Alpha Fire Co. of State College, Mountaintop Vol. Fire Co. of Sandy Ridge and Port Matilda Vol. Fire Co., all of Centre County; and from Clearfield County, Rescue Hose & Ladder Vol. Fire Co. of Curwensville, Morris Township Vol. Fire Co., Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. and North Point Vol. Fire Co. of Sandy Township. Hyde Vol. Fire Co. Station 6 was on standby for Philipsburg as well as Sandy Township Station 36.