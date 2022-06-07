WEST DECATUR — A two-alarm blaze damaged a residential structure at 25 Cycle Club Ln. in Bradford Township on Monday night, according to BJW Vol. Fire Co. Chief John Shirey.
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:50 p.m. The fire was confined to the basement and kitchen, Shirey stated.
“Crews did a good job and knocked the fire out really quickly,” said Shirey.
The structure was a home of Tom Dixon Jr. No one was home at the time of the fire.
The fire is under investigation by a state police fire marshal. There was no damage estimate available as of yesterday, Shirey stated.
Shirey said a second alarm was called to get more manpower to shuttle water.
Numerous mutual aid responded to the fire. Crews were on the scene for about four hours. Shirey thanked the companies that responded for their assistance.
Progress staff writer Dianne Byers contributed to this story.