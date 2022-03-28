I do most of my cooking on the weekends.
With busy nights during the work week, Saturdays and Sundays are really the only days I have to make meals that require more than a few minutes of preparation and cooking.
One of my husband’s favorite meals is pot roast, but the price of beef has gotten so expensive that we haven’t had it often as of late. I was really happy recently to find a similar recipe that uses a pork loin roast.
The roast I used was half of a large pork loin roast that I purchased for 99 cents a pound after the New Year’s Day holiday was over. I bought two large roasts and split one of the eight-pound roasts in half and tucked the halves into the freezer for another day.
The other roast I left whole for a time when I have guests for dinner.
I know pork loin roasts probably aren’t that inexpensive any longer, but a quick search of local grocery ads found pork loin roasts for $1.89 per pound. Since pork loin roasts are boneless, they are a very economical choice because you are not paying for the weight of the bones.
This pork roast gets great flavor from a rub and a honey, mustard and garlic glaze that gets spooned over it periodically while it bakes. The glaze not only flavors the roast it gives it a shiny top. The meat stays moist and is a perfect compliment to the delicious roasted vegetables, carrots, potatoes and onions, that get added during the final hour of baking.
Honey Mustard
Garlic Pork Loin with Vegetables
One 3 1/2-4-pound pork loin roast, trimmed of any excess fat
Rub:
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 clove garlic, minced, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon marjoram
1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
Stir all ingredients together. Rub over the roast and refrigerate it for 1-2 hours. In a Dutch oven, heat one tablespoon of vegetable oil over medium high heat and sear the roast on all sides. Place the meat in a covered roaster or a large baking dish and place in a 375 degree oven while making the glaze.
Glaze
1/2 tablespoon butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup pineapple, apple or orange juice
3 tablespoons honey
1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon or spicy brown mustard
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger or 1 teaspoon dried ginger
In a saucepan, over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the garlic and cook for one minute, stirring constantly. Add the juice, honey, mustard, soy sauce, ketchup, cider vinegar and ginger. Simmer glaze for 2-3 minutes. Baste the roast every 15-20 minutes with the glaze. Bake for one hour.
Add four medium potatoes, peeled and quartered; four carrots, peeled if desired and cut into chunks; and one medium onion, peeled and cut into eighths. Bake for another 30-40 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove the lid and bake an additional 15-20 minutes to allow the vegetables to brown slightly.