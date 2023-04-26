The truck driver forum, sponsored by state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-Clearfield/Elk and state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria, scheduled for tonight in Clearfield, has been canceled.
Truck driver forum canceled
- Dianne Byers
-
- Updated
Dianne Byers
