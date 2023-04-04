Squirrel Tails for Trout will hold a special huge trout stocking on Saturday, April 22 in memory of Clearfield resident Larry Putt who passed away on Dec. 1, 2022.
Putt was a long-time employee at CNB Bank and president of the Clearfield Area School Board. He also spearheaded the drive for the Hillsdale Recreation Park.
The stocking event will be held at Raftsman’s Memorial Dam, 3055 Park Pl. near Buck’s Pizza in Clearfield at 11 a.m. It is open to the public.
Squirrel Tails for Trout Founder Pat Domico said donations can be made payable to Laurel Hill Trout Farm and sent to him at 688 Washington Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833. He can also be reached at 814-236-3621.