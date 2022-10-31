CURWENSVILLE –Squirrel Tales for Trout will host huge trout and walleye stockings Sunday, Nov. 6 in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River along River Street, Curwensville near the Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post 842.
STT Founder Pat Domico said, “We will be honoring all military veterans and their families. We will also pay tribute to two Curwensville World War II veterans, William “Bill” Houser, 96, and John “Jack” Beard, 93.”
The guest speaker will be Dallas Kephart. The state Fish and Boat Commission representatives will attend.
Walmart Distribution Center employees will be giving out water, pop and cookies to all attending.
The trout stocking begins at noon. It is sponsored by Tom and Lori Smith of Pottsville, Curwensville VFW, Arbor Pros and Owner Sam Holland, Donahue Asphalt and Sealing and Owner Dave Donahue, Sam Lansberry Trucking Co., Curwensville Noble Lodge No. 480 and Kephart.
The walleye stocking will begin at 1 p.m. It is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority and Clearfield Cycle Club.
Everyone is welcome. For additional information contact Domico at 814-236-3621.