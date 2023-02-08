PHILIPSBURG — Clearfield-based state police are seeking information related to a bomb threat that occurred on Tuesday morning at McDonald’s on Front Street.
Troopers responded to the fast food restaurant located on the 1000-block of Front Street in Decatur Township at 8:06 a.m. for the report of a bomb threat.
Officials set up a perimeter and cleared nearby businesses and pedestrians. A state police K-9 trooper responded and cleared the restaurant. No devices were found and there were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 814-857-3800.