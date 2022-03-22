PHILIPSBURG — Clearfield-based state police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is the focus of a theft investigation.
On March 17 at 8:45 p.m. at Sheetz located at the 800-block of N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, police responded to a call for a retail theft incident. It was reported than an unknown male had concealed a coffee tumbler and left the store without paying for it.
Anyone who may be able to identify the male in the surveillance photo provided by state police are asked to contact the Woodland barracks at 814-857-3800.