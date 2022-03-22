FALLENTIMBER — Ebensburg-based state police are searching for runaway twin brothers and are seeking the public’s help in trying to locate them.
Troopers are now searching for runaway juvenile Jesse J. Spriridigliozzi, 16, of Fallentimber after he left his residence on Executive Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County at 3:30 a.m. on March 18 and failed to return home.
The juvenile is described to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.
Troopers are continuing to search for the juveniles’s male twin brother, Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 16, who ran away from the same home on the night of Oct. 24-25, 2021. He is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. He also has homemade tattoos, all of which were done in black ink on both of his hands.
Jase Spridigliozzi was recently confirmed to be in the Pittsburgh area and both brothers also have ties to the Altoona area.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of runaway juveniles Jesse J. Spiridigliozzi and/or Jase W. Spirdigliozzi are asked to immediately contact 911 or Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500. Reference CAD No. PA2022-333966, investigating officer Trooper Neil Snedden.