WOODLAND — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased person on Tuesday morning.
According to Clearfield-based state police, police were notified at 10:25 a.m. when a construction worker traveling on Hoopup Road observed what appeared to be a deceased body. The body was found between Hoopup Road and I-80 in a wooded area near the off-ramp westbound side.
Police said as of Tuesday afternoon, the incident was being investigated and more information will be released in the near future. The identity of the deceased is currently unknown and when positively identified, will be released after the notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation should contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800 under incident PA23-567739.