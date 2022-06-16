MAHAFFEY — State police have identified a Curwensville man who was killed in a motorcycle crash last week.
Edward D. Kephart, 64, was traveling south on a 1991 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle on LaJose Road when Kephart suddenly began to brake and swerve to the left for an unknown reason. The motorcycle overturned on its right side, landing on Kephart and continuing to roll before coming to a final rest.
Signs of braking and gauge marks were observed while on scene. No evidence was present on scene to indicate why the motorcycle began to suddenly brake and turn.
Kephart was flown by State MedEvac medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona where he was later pronounced deceased.
According to the police report, there was no safety equipment used.
Assisting PSP on scene were emergency responders from Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey, Rescue Hose & Ladder Vol. Fire Dept. of Curwensville and Rescue Hose & Ladder EMS.