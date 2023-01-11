WEST DECATUR — Individuals from Boy Scout Troop 43 continue targeting Boggs Township Community Park for service projects.
Within the past two years, three individuals focused on the park for their Eagle Scout projects. The most recent scout, Noah Baker, sought approval to install a flagpole up in the park.
“I think it’ll spruce up the area, make it look a little nicer, and it’ll create an incentive to keep the park clean because there’s a monument there that represents America,” Baker said at a recent board of supervisors meeting.
He will purchase the flagpole and intends to speak with the American Legion about a flag ceremony down the line.
Township supervisors gave their stamp of approval.
“We appreciate the troop working and doing more for the park,” said Supervisor Joe Lonjin.
Baker plans to start the project this spring and finish before or around summertime.
This is not Baker’s first time working on the park. He remembers picking up trash at the park around the time of Samuel Kolesar’s project. Kolesar obtained township approval to put in a sandbox for his Eagle Scout project in 2021.
Baker’s project will be coordinated with the project of Connor Smeal, who asked the park committee if there was anything he could do to help with the park last August.
The committee has been hoping to place a bell donated from the old Blue Ball school in the park. The bell and flagpole project will both bring new elements to the park. The park committee also has been acquiring playground equipment to further develop the park.