Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. Fingers crossed the weather will be dry, sunny and my favorite temperature of 80 degrees.
I know we live in Pennsylvania but I am hoping Memorial Day will be the start of a couple months of warm, dry weather. I would like some lovely weather before the humidity rolls in and everything, myself included, feels like it has been wrapped in a hot, wet wool blanket.
Memorial Day also means picnics, barbecues and meals enjoyed al fresco on the deck, in the backyard or at a favorite park. Today’s recipe is perfect for those occasions.
I stumbled on a recipe for pasta slaw during the chilly winter months and tucked it away thinking it would be a perfect summer food. The best of macaroni salad and coleslaw marry in this side dish. It features a sweet and sour creamy dressing poured over tender pasta and vegetables — creating taste as well as texture.
This salad gets better if you have a couple hours to let its ingredients chill in the refrigerator, allowing the pasta and the vegetables to marinate in the dressing. This recipe is perfect to make ahead and take along to a potluck or serve for supper.
Pre-packaged shredded cabbage made for coleslaw or stir fries works very well in this dish, or you can shred your own. I used the cucumber the recipe calls for in my dish, but I believe I will omit it next time as it breaks down and becomes watery over time. Don’t let me discourage you. If your family loves cucumber by all means use it, especially if it will be eaten in one sitting.
You can also add other favorite vegetables to this salad. I omitted the regular salt and added a 1/2 teaspoon of celery salt to my salad dressing.
Pasta Slaw
Salad
- 8 ounces of small shape dry pasta, cooked al dente, according to package directions. Drain the pasta and rinse with cold water. Allow the water to drain off.
- 4 cups shredded cabbage
- 1 small onion, peeled and finely diced
- 2 ribs of celery, thinly sliced
- 1 medium cucumber, peeled, cut into quarter and thinly sliced
- 1 green pepper, core and seeds removed and diced
- 1 medium carrot, peeled and shredded
In a large serving bowl, toss the pasta with the vegetables. Set aside while making the dressing.
Dressing
- 1 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Whisk all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Pour over the pasta and vegetables. Mix thoroughly. Cover the salad tightly and refrigerate until cold.