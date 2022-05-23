If you are looking for a holiday-hued dessert to serve at your Memorial Day gathering Monday, look no further than Red White and Blueberry Muffin Cake.
The cake is deliciously moist thanks to a generous amount of sour cream or plain yogurt. It is studded with flavorful tart-sweet pops of fruit making for a yummy combination. Although the recipe called for fresh fruit, I used blueberries that I purchased last year from the Clearfield Community Swimming Pool Association’s fundraiser and froze. More on that later.
Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and sliced strawberries (and a few fresh blueberries that I got at the farmers market) it made a delicious and holiday-hued dessert with colors of red, white and blue.
The cake stirs together quickly and uses ingredients that are readily available. In fact I had everything to make this cake in my pantry, refrigerator and freezer.
You can top this cake as simply or as elaborately as you like. It is good with no topping and would be a perfect breakfast cake. You could add a dusting of confectioner’s sugar or include a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream with some fresh fruit sliced over it.
If you would like to purchase some great blueberries, the Clearfield Community Swimming Pool Association is taking orders for blueberries through Wednesday, June 22.
The cost is $30 for a 10-pound box and may be paid when the order is placed. These berries are picked at their peak and you can pick them up Wednesday, June 29, at the pool, 415 Polk St., Clearfield.
Orders can be mailed to the pool at P.O. Box 686, Clearfield PA 16830.
For additional information call the pool at 814-765-6817.
Blueberry Muffin Cake
1 1/2 cups blueberries
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup sour cream or plain yogurt
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
Preheat over to 375 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-by-9-inch baking square.
In a large mixing bowl, add the eggs and beat, add the sugars and beat until the mixture is smooth. Add the oil and vanilla. Continue mixing until well-blended.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt. Add the flour, reserving about one tablespoon of the mixture, and sour cream to the egg-oil mixture, alternating and mixing until dry ingredients are moist. Do not over mix.
Sprinkle the remaining flour mixture over the blueberries and toss gently to coat. Fold the blueberries into the batter. Pour into the prepared pan.
Bake for 30-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Top cake squares as desired. Makes approximately nine servings.