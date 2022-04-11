It’s hard to believe but we are in Easter week. If you still haven’t finalized your Easter menu for Sunday may I suggest an easy-to-prepare yet delicious dessert that captures fresh spring flavors.
Strawberry Cheesecake Cobbler showcases the fruitiness of fresh berries with a hint of lemon plus the creamy tang of cheesecake within a lightly sweet, moist vanilla batter.
Even though here in Clearfield County we don’t see local strawberries until May if we’re lucky — and most years June — strawberries are readily available in many grocery stores year around. This recipe takes those strawberries that are sometimes mediocre in flavor and enhances them by cooking them slightly.
If strawberries are not your favorite you can substitute an equal amount of other types of fruit. Blueberries, peaches, cherries or apple would all be great in this. If you really want to take it easy use a can of ready-made pie filling in your favorite flavor.
Begin by preparing the strawberry pie filling and while it is cooling slightly you can melt the butter and stir together the cake batter.
Strawberry
Pie Filling
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 cups of cleaned and washed strawberries, cut into bite-sized pieces
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
In a medium-size heavy saucepan, stir together the cornstarch and sugar until there are no lumps. Mash a half cup of the strawberries and add the fruit, water and lemon juice to the cornstarch/sugar mixture. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently until the mixture boils and thickens. Remove from the heat and cool.
Strawberry
Cheesecake Cobbler
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
A tiny pinch of salt, if desired
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup milk
1 egg
1 8-ounce package of cream cheese
- Strawberry pie filling from recipe above or a 21-ounce can of prepared pie filling in your choice of flavor
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the butter in a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish and place in the oven to melt. Remove the pan from the oven once the butter has melted.
In a mixing bowl, use a whisk to combine the sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, if using, and lemon zest. Beat the egg, add the vanilla extract and milk and whisk to combine. Stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture. Mix to combine. The batter will be thin.
Pour the batter evenly over the melted butter. Do not stir to combine. Drop spoonfuls of the strawberry pie filling evenly over the batter. Cut the cream cheese into tiny pieces and drop the cream cheese pieces evenly over the pie filling. Bake for 35-40 minutes until a pick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Dress up servings with sifted powdered, a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream if desired.