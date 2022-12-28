When was the Clearfield County Jail built? How long did it take? How much did it cost? Many questions have arisen after it was determined that an important support beam that was to be built at the jail more than 40 years ago is missing.
A timeline of when the current Clearfield County Jail was just a thought until the project broke ground and eventually inmates were moved in two years later is below:
Mid-1970s — While the exact date is unclear, sometime in the mid 1970s, officials in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties decided to explore construction of a “regional jail” to house inmates for all three counties.
May 1978 — County commissioners reveal a proposed regional jail plan tentatively scheduled to break ground by late August 1978. At this point, Jefferson County backed out of the deal. The new 92-cell jail is to be built at a price tag of $3.35 million in Lawrence Township. The architect is L. Robert Kimball & Associates of Ebensburg. That amount in today’s prices would be about $15,296,500. At the time, Clearfield County Commissioner Harris Breth was quoted saying, “The building will be built at not extra costs to county taxpayers. Financing will come through revenue sharing money almost fully.” For years, the commissioners had reportedly been hoarding revenue sharing money in banks, waiting to make a move on the badly needed jail.
December 1978 –Clearfield County President Judge John K. Reilly Jr. authorizes Clearfield County to transfer the title to the nine-acre jail site to a jail authority yet to be created.
February 1979 — Clearfield-Elk Counties Joint Correctional Facility Authority is created. A.J. Palumbo is named chairman of the authority.
March 1979 — Questions arise from land acquisition that could cause delays in jail construction. Palumbo points out that court order mentioned only the transfer of the title of the Clearfield County-owned land for the jail site, but says nothing about payment. It is unclear if the authority has to pay Clearfield County for the land, or if the land will be obtained at little or no cost.
March 16, 1979 — Bids for the jail project are scheduled to be opened. A total of 17 general contractors, 12 heating contractors, 15 plumbing contractors, 11 electrical contractors, two food service contractors and six prison contractors have requested specifications before submitting bids. Almost 50 firms reportedly submitted bids — and commissioners did not report what the lowest bids were.
April 10, 1979 — Clearfield County Commissioners withdraw from their Memorandum of Agreement for the regional jail with Elk County and have instead decided to build their own jail. The decision was prompted by threat of a lawsuit contending that an authority may not be legally capable of owning and operating a jail. Solicitor David S. Ammerman said present law states that jail facilities are to be operated by sheriffs or prison boards.
April 10, 1979 — Clearfield County Commissioners Dick Lininger and Ken Bundy pass a resolution to sell up to $3 million of general obligation bonds to finance jail construction.
May 1979 — Commissioners Bundy and Breth accept a $38,000 check from Pittsburgh-based bonding firm Butcher and Singer to start the financial beginning of the new jail. The county is borrowing $1.9 million in the form of issuing tax-free municipal bonds that will pay up to 7 percent interest. The remaining $2.5 million will be obtained through revenue sharing money.
May 1979 — Judge Reilly approved construction bids and contracts for the proposed jail despite objections by Clearfield attorney Carl A. Belin Jr. and Clearfield businessman E. Jay Master. Both men said the jail was too large and costly.
August 1979 — Commissioners report that site excavation for the new jail is near completion and construction crews are placing footers for the $4.6 million structure — that was originally estimated to cost $3.35 million.
August 1979 — Construction of the Clearfield County Industrial Park has begun, but the authority has not received all of the appropriations it needs to finance the project. Engineers are urging the authority to press the county commissioners for their appropriation, which was given via a verbal guarantee but never placed in writing and the funds were never received.
October 1979 — The jail located in downtown Clearfield is torn apart by prison rioters. The riot stemmed from an unsuccessful attempt of a jail break, with prisoners sawing through bars and netting and replacing the bars for a later escape while filling in the cracks with soap. Visitor privileges were revoked upon discovery of the escape plan, and a riot ensued. The new regional jail is rapidly being constructed but not in time to relieve a void for housing convicts not ready to rejoin society.
June 1980 — Former Clearfield County Sheriff John Anderson and retired contractor Frank Reed are named acting liasons between the board of commissioners and contractors to detail construction progress. George Carns is named Clerk of the Works.
April 1981 – It is announced that the new jail will open May 21, 1981.
May 1981 — Commissioners announce they have to pay off $864,000 in loans for the Clearfield Interchange Industrial Park.
May 1981 – Clearfield attorney Carl A. Belin Jr. said in a press conference that Clearfield County is in poor financial shape and listed budget overruns in excess of $1 million. Belin said county funds such as the new county jail fund are audited by no one but the commissioners — and said the jail was built for $800,000 less than originally thought. “Do we have the same building and are we going to get the same facilities at the jail that were in the bid?” Belin was quoted. Belin pointed out that only an audit would answer the question about the jail coming in at $800,000 less than anticipated — and how a $864,000 debt for the industrial park will suddenly be paid. County Treasurer James W. Laing said he has no present contact with the proceeds of the Clearfield County Jail Fund for construction of the jail. “The control of the receipts and disbursements of this fund rest with the commissioners, and they have not shared with me any knowledge of that fund.” Commissioners said the jail funds were handled through the bonding house, Butcher and Singer.
May 21, 1981 — Inmates are moved into the new Clearfield County Jail.
May 27, 1981 — Commissioners pass a resolution allowing the county to pay off $865,000 in loans owed by the Clearfield County Industrial Development Authority. The county now has the money needed to pay off the loan because the new prison was built for less than was allocated for its construction. The prison was estimated to cost $4.4 million, but came in under bid for about $3.6 million — a difference of $800,000.