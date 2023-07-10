WEST DECATUR — Seven people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Boggs Township on Sunday afternoon that closed U.S. Route 322 for two hours.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 3:09 p.m. to the intersection of Dupree Road at Philipsburg Bigler Highway.
As a result of the crash, one vehicle remained stationary on westbound lane; a second vehicle impacted guide rails on the south side of the roadway with confinement; and a third traveled off the roadway down over a 10-foot embankment. That vehicle also had confinement.
Seven patients were transported from the scene, which resulted in a Level 1 mass casualty incident. One was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield, while the other six were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Assisting Clearfield-based state police were ambulance services from Moshannon Valley EMS, Clearfield EMS, Houtzdale Ramey EMS, and Mountain Top Fire Co. EMS of Sandy Ridge. Centre Lifelink EMS Service of State College provided a standby with one ambulance stationed at Moshannon Valley EMS. Also assisting were volunteer firefighters from Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police.
Road closure assistance at the Bigler light at the intersection of Allport Cutoff and Philipsburg Bigler Highway was provided by BJW Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police. A second closure was provided by Morris Township Fire Police and Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills at the intersection of Philipsburg Bigler Highway and Troy Hawk Run Highway. The state Department of Transportation also assisted on scene.
The road was closed for about two hours for crash investigation and roadway cleanup.