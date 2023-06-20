MILESBURG — Three people were killed and another seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash that shut down I80 westbound for several hours on Tuesday.
According to Rockview-based state police, a collision occurred between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle shortly after midnight on Tuesday on I80 westbound at mile marker 156.2 in Boggs Township. The tractor trailer went off the right side of the road and down an embankment, where it came to a final rest. The passenger car came to a final rest on the roadway.
A second tractor trailer then struck the disabled passenger car. Two of the car’s occupants were ejected from the car with fatal injuries; the third passenger sustained a fatal injuring remaining in the vehicle.
Prior to the second crash, a “good samaritan” was approaching the first crash scene on foot and was struck by the passenger car due to the force of the collision from the secondary crash. The pedestrian was taken by helicopter to UPMC Altoona for serious bodily injury.
The driver of the second tractor trailer crashed off the left side after impact over an embankment. He was also taken to UPMC Altoona by helicopter.
Police said at this time, no names will be issued for the three victims of the fatal crash until a next of kin can be notified.