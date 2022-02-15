Three people are being housed in Clearfield County Jail after a police chase on Interstate 80 reached speeds of 120 mph.
Lawrence Township Police on Wednsday at 2:08 p.m. attempted to stop a vehicle on state Route 879 due to an equipment violation. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver, Tanner Alley, 25, of Curwensville, began to accelerate in an effort to elude police.
According to the police report, officers pursued Alley onto I-80 eastbound reaching speeds of 120 mph. Alley eventually pulled over, where he was taken into custody.
Passengers in the vehicle were identified as Joanne Greendoner, 47, of DuBois and Apryl Knode, 32, of DuBois, and Chad Schwartz, age and address not provided. Schwartz was released from the scene at a later time.
Consent to search the vehicle and occupants’ belongings was obtained, resulting in discovering crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. It was also discovered that Alley had a DUI-related suspended drivers license, numerous warrants and was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Alley was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and then housed in CCJ. He has been chargd with fleeing and eluding police — a felony of the third degree; recklessly enangering another person, DUI of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors; and numerous traffic offenses.
Greendoner and Knode were found to be on probation and were likewise housed in CCJ. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Alley, Greendoner and Knode are each scheduled for a preliminary hearing.