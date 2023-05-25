Two people from Morrisdale and one from Woodland are incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail after being discovered with a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs by Clearfield Regional Police.
On May 24 around 1 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in Lawrence Township after police observed a passenger with an active warrant.
During the investigation, police located a large amount of fentanyl and other related drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police arrested three individuals for possession with the intent to deliver and other related crimes.
Clint Addleman, 46, of Morrisdale; Kaitlyn Evans, 31, of Morrisdale, and Bradley Maines, 46, of Woodland, were all charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture of deliver, a felony; and Int. possession of controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, both ungraded misdemeanors.
All three remain jailed on $250,000 monetary bail.
Additionally on May 24, police also filed additional charges against Addleman for conspiracy to commit burglary, trespass and other related crimes after he along with 50-Chad Schwartz, 50, of Clearfield allegedly forced entry into a secure impound lot in Clearfield Borough in an attempt to remove controlled substances from a vehicle that the police had impounded after an incident in February.
Both failed to obtain any substances as police had already seized them after executing a search warrant on the vehicle.
Both Addleman and Schwartz are facing charges of conspiracy criminal trespass-break into structure and conspiracy burglary, both felonies of the second degree; conspiracy theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy defiant trespass fenced/enclosed and conspiracy receiving stolen property, all misdemeanors of the third degree.
Schwartz remains in jail on $25,000 monetary bail.