WALLACETON — Borough Council here at their recent meeting learned they received three letters of interest so far for the vacant council seat.
There was no vote made this evening due to council members being absent.
The vote should take place at the October meeting. as well as a vote for council vice president. Any others interested in the vacant seat should email a letter of interest to the borough at wallacetonboro@yahoo.com or bring it in person to October’s meeting.
In other business, council heard from a resident pertaining to runoff water and drainage issues on resident’s right-of-way. Council made suggestions, but made the resident aware that the borough has no legal jurisdiction or responsibility to maintain.
Council is applying for some state funded grants to help maintain the borough.
The next monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.