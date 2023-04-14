GRAMPIAN – Three Curwensville Area High School juniors were recognized Thursday evening at an awards dinner sponsored by American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Auxiliary Unit 632 of Grampian.
The auxiliary recently sponsored 30 students from the Curwensville Area School District who participate in the 2023 American Legion Auxiliary Americanism Essay Contest.
Students from Jennifer Tubbs’s World Culture class were given the topic “What Does Patriotism Mean to You?”
Entries were judged on class grade level, word requirements, content, grammar, originality, neatness and spelling. Each student was presented with an appreciation of patriotism certificate for their participation in the 2023 Essay Contest by the Auxiliary for their hard work and effort they put into their composition.
Auxiliary members thanked each student for participating in the contest.
“The auxiliary is truly proud of each student’s outstanding essays and allowing the Grampian American Legion Auxiliary Unit 632 to showcase the fine examples of work shown by the youth of our area. A special thank you to their teacher Mrs. Jennifer Tubbs for allowing her students to participate in the Americanism Essay Contest. This allowed the students to think outside the box and are made aware of the sacrifice our veterans, military and their families make each and every day allowing the American people to live in a country where our freedom is protected by those who serve,” Auxiliary President Barbara McCracken said.
The winners in class V are Nora Young, first; Maura Sheeder, second; and Andrew Wassil, third. Each received a monetary award from District President Nancy Farwell who is also a member of the Edward Arthur Rafferty Legion Auxiliary.
Young’s essay advanced to the Clearfield Jefferson Clarion County Council level of judging where she received second place in Class V for grade 11 and 12. She will receive a monetary gift of $25 for her winning essay. The Clearfield Jefferson Clarions County Council is made up of 16 auxiliary units with more than 1,500 members.
Other students participating in the essay contest are Parker Wood, Davin Jones, Christian Sopic, Kendra Turner, Grant Swanson, Blaine Witherite, Justin Gardner, Braden Holland, Conner Howell, Lex Albert, Arianna Glace, Matthew Schall, Dominic Carfley, Grady Hoyt, Kara LeGars, Tyra Swope, Michael Bash, Rhys Nestlerode, Logan Aughenbaugh, Jarrett Anderson, Meg Bloom, Riley Smith, Lauren Seger, Ben Shaffer, Milo Wriglesworth, Alex Verelli and Conner Howell.