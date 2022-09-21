CENTRE HALL — Centre County Coroner’s office has released a report concerning the tragic death of three Amish family members.
Deputy Coroner Jason Brooks said Andrew Beiler, 47, and his two teenage sons, 14 and 19, died in the accident Tuesday morning at the family’s farm.
Brooks and deputies Domer Smeltzer and Brian Burns pronounced the three deceased as a result of asphyxiation from gases inside a silo on the farm. The manner of death is accidental, Brooks said.
The coroner’s office was assisted by Centre Hall Fire Co., Miles Twp. Fire Co., Alpha Fire Co., Penns Valley EMS and Medic 24.